The month of May has been proclaimed as Older Americans Month throughout the State of Wisconsin by Governor Tony Evers. The proclamation celebrates older adults for their vision, wisdom, advocacy, hard work, and volunteerism. The Governor notes that Wisconsin continues to be committed to assisting our aging and older adults in managing their health by supporting them and those who care for them, and increasing awareness of family caregiving issues.

Society’s Assets supports older adults with services that promote independence and aging with dignity, choice, and respect. More than 100,000 older adults reside in our five-county service area in southeastern Wisconsin. For them, and for their families, the agency is a resource that provides in-home personal care and supportive services.

“Society’s Assets keeps families together,” said Ginger Erickson, Director of Home Care Services. “We provide services to help individuals remain in their homes where they are comfortable and safe. There truly is no place like home. Homes are filled with memories, pets, and comfort. At home, elderly individuals and persons with disabilities receive one-on-one care, housekeeping, and companionship. People can live in a facility, but they thrive at home.”

Other services provided by Society’s Assets in Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties include advocacy, home/vehicle modifications, a loan closet with equipment and technology for a “Try Before You Buy” experience (partially supported by WisTech), technical assistance regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act, independent living skills training, peer support, benefits counseling, and transition from the nursing home to home.

More information is available. Website www.societysassets.org Phone 1-800-378-9128

Email info@societysassets.org