Mayor Cory Mason has issued the following:

Per section 94-216 of the municipal code, I’m declaring a snow emergency in the City of Racine from 12 noon to 12 midnight, Tuesday, January 26 to aid the City’s snow removal operations. The National Weather Service is predicting a significant snowfall today and continuing through tonight.

This means there shall be no parking permitted on either side of the City’s arterial and collector streets. As always, alternate side parking will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., per City Ordinance. Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed and subject to towing.

Again, a Snow Emergency is in effect from 12 noon until 12 midnight, Tuesday, January 26. Parking restrictions during this period will allow crews to remove as much snow as possible from City streets.

Following is a link to our website which outlines the Snow Emergency Parking Restriction locations: http://cityofracine.org/SnowEmergency/.