As a journalist, I’m about creating journalism that serves the community. We write about employment, new businesses coming to town, government, real estate, health and wellness, and simple things like how to navigate road construction projects.
As a business owner, I’m about growing a company dedicated to producing more journalism that serves. If independent local news is important to you, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today.
City of Racine – The following is statement from Racine Mayor Cory Mason on the PFC hiring Alexander Ramirez to be the Racine Police Department’s Assistant Chief of Police:
“I am really pleased that Mr. Ramirez has agreed to come serve the City of Racine as Assistant Chief in the Racine Police Department. I enjoyed our conversations while I was getting to know him during the process to select our next Chief and I know he will be wonderful addition to our department and our community. I also want to applaud the leadership of Chief Robinson for fostering a relationship with Mr. Ramirez and asking him to come join his leadership team, and I thank the Police and Fire Commission for seeing the wisdom in that and approving the appointment.”