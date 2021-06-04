City of Racine – The following is statement from Racine Mayor Cory Mason on the PFC hiring Alexander Ramirez to be the Racine Police Department’s Assistant Chief of Police:

“I am really pleased that Mr. Ramirez has agreed to come serve the City of Racine as Assistant Chief in the Racine Police Department. I enjoyed our conversations while I was getting to know him during the process to select our next Chief and I know he will be wonderful addition to our department and our community. I also want to applaud the leadership of Chief Robinson for fostering a relationship with Mr. Ramirez and asking him to come join his leadership team, and I thank the Police and Fire Commission for seeing the wisdom in that and approving the appointment.”