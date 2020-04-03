U.S. District Court Judge William Conley on Thursday declined to postpone Wisconsin’s April 7 presidential primary and spring election. However, he did extend the deadline for voters to request a ballot by a day. The new deadline for voters to request absentee ballots is now 5 p.m. Friday (April 3). Voters can request ballots at myvote.wi.gov.

The judge also ordered that voters have until 4 p.m. Monday, April 13 to return absentee ballots to local clerks. The previous deadline had been 8 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, April 7).

Thursday afternoon, Racine Mayor Cory Mason released the following statement regarding the spring election ruling by Judge Conley:

“The ruling today is a step in the right direction for voters in Wisconsin,” Mason stated. “Voting by mail is the safest way voters can participate in this election. Extending the date for clerks to receive absentee ballots helps ensure that every vote is counted. I respect the leadership of Judge Conley to protect the rights of voters and provide some relief to cities doing their best to run free and fair elections in this difficult time.”

City of Racine voters may early vote in-person at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.