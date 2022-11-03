RACINE — The West 6th Street bridge will officially be open for commuters today.

The bridge that extends over the Root River and Horlick Drive was originally built in 1928. Now, the City of Racine celebrates a new and improved bridge, while celebrating its rich history. The concrete arch bridge is a historic and notable bridge within the community.

Racine residents won’t have to wait much longer. The new Root River bridge at West Sixth Street and Kinzie Avenue is expected to open on Thursday. The bridge project closed portions of Sixth Street for about a year. The concrete structure replaces a bridge that opened in 1928. – Credit: Paul Holley The new bridge replaces a previous concrete arch structure that was described as “the most beautiful bridge ever built in Racine” for its colorful terra cotta decoration. The replacement bridge also has splashes of color, including painted gargoyles and color panels. – Credit: Paul Holley

Closeup of a color panel on the new West Sixth Street, which is expected to open on Thursday. – Credit: Paul Holley

The City of Racine and others involved in the project held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 2 to celebrate the reopening. Representatives and elected officials were present.

A representative from the Racine Heritage Museum says the builders did “more than just make a nod to the original design” on the West 6th Street bridge.

After the bridge’s original build was demolished in December of 2021, drivers in the Racine area were directed to navigate the city via detours. The long-awaited rebuild not only provides drivers easy access to the downtown area but honors the bridge that originally stood within the City.

The City of Racine hired Ayres to design the replacement of the historic West 6th Street bridge. In conjunction with their efforts, the bridge’s rebuild took into account the City’s desires to honor the aesthetics of the former build.

West 6th Street Bridge ceremony

A live recording was taken of the reopening ceremony.

Local News

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.