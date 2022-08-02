Get ready to get jiggy with it! McAuliffe’s Pub is hosting a two-day concert series this week on Aug. 3 and 4. The Irish pub will welcome Connla, Sarah Burton, and Red Hot Chilli Pipers to their venue located at 3700 Meachem Road.

McAuliffe’s Pub concert series

Wednesday’s show

On Wednesday, August 3, Connla and Sarah Burton will take the stage at McAuliffe’s Pub. The band Connla comes from Ireland to bring Racine with their take on folk and traditional scene music. Connla features Ciara McCafferty’s vocals, Ciaran Carlin playing the flute/whistles, Paul Starrett on guitar, Emer Mallon stringing the Harp and Conor Mallon on the Uilleann Pipes (Irish bagpipes) and whistles.

Sarah Burton will make an appearance with the Irish band. She found her career in music after life’s challenges presented themselves. The fuel came from a broken heart and a broken down van according to her website. She’s committed to playing a variety of folk, skirting pop, rock and country.

For $15, you can purchase a ticket to the show where both Connla and Sarah Burton will be performing. It will start at 8 p.m. and you can buy your ticket at the door on the night of the show.

Thursday’s show

After jamming out to Connla and Sarah Burton, come back to McAuliffe’s Pub on Aug. 4 for a second show. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are taking the stage once again at this venue which features an Irish Pub with a Rock n’ Roll attitude. During Thursday’s show, you can expect to hear bagpipes with an attitude, and drums with a Scottish accent.

Can you take the heat? If you’re up for the challenge, the show will kick off at 8 p.m. Consider it an extra-special spicy treat because McAuliffe’s Pub is the only small-sized club venue that the Red Hot Chilli Pipers will perform in.

Buy tickets online and get ready to rock to what they call “bagrock” to wrap up the concert series of the week. Tickets are $25 each.

