The Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) has officially selected Mortenson as the construction manager for the MCW Cancer Research Building. Mortenson is a U.S.-based, top-20 builder, developer, and engineering services provider serving the healthcare, commercial, and energy sectors. This decision followed the Medical College of Wisconsin’s choice after selecting CannonDesign as the architect on the MCW-led project team.

With biomedical projects in their portfolios, Mortenson and CannonDesign will help to expand the Medical College of Wisconsin. The two companies joined forces over 15 years ago and most recently partnered for the expansion of the Center for Advanced Care. Both Mortenson and CannonDesign have previous experience working on MCW’s Milwaukee campus.

“Mortenson brings extensive knowledge of what’s needed to successfully build on an academic medical center in this region and address the unique needs of the community,” as stated in a press release.

The future plans for the MCW Cancer Research Building are bright. It will be Milwaukee’s only cancer-dedicated research facility to support research aimed at improving clinical outcomes for all patients. That’s why choosing Mortenson as the project’s construction manager was so timely and important. Meeting the cost needs and feasibility of design decisions is critical.

Joseph E. Kerschner, MD, is the Provost and Executive Vice President of the Medical College of Wisconsin, as well as the Julia A. Uihlein, MA, Dean of the MCW School of Medicine.

“The new Cancer Research Building will enable our scientists and physicians to accelerate discoveries that will help eradicate the cancer burden in Wisconsin,” said Kerschner. “Mortenson shares our vision of developing and building a space that will have significant, positive impact on the advancement and availability of cutting-edge cancer treatments for all people in our community.”

The designing phase for the new MCW Cancer Research Building began in the fall of 2021 and is still ongoing. Funding for this project has been secured by bond issuance.

Local News

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.