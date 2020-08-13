Meal services in Racine County are now available for residents. Due to COVID-19 changes may occur, but as of now, this is the current information to follow.

Where are meal services happening in Racine? Look no further, follow this guide for times and locations. Use the Racine Meal Service Guide for access to meal services in the area.

For up to date information, call 211 for assistance 24 hours per day. Check with each agency prior to attending a meal service, to ensure the operation is open.

Racine Unified School District offers a free and healthy meal to any child 18 years or younger now and through the school year. Likewise, RUSD is committed to safety by following COVID-19 precautionary measures.

How do I get my child’s meals? Families that drive to locations must remain in their car. A staff member will deliver a meal to your car. Are you planning to walk to a site? Once you arrive, stay 6 feet apart in the walk-up lines. If you are attending, wear a mask.

Students will receive two meals on Monday and three meals on Wednesday at the locations/times below. For more information, visit the RUSD website here. This

Meals Locations and Times

Meals Available on Mondays and Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Bull Early Education Center , 815 Dekoven Avenue Knapp Elementary Schools , 2701 17th Street Mitchell K-8 School , 2701 Drexel Avenue Olympia Brown Elementary School , 2115 5 1/2 Mile Road

Meals Available on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Horlick High School , 2119 Rapids Drive Park High School , 1901 12th Street Starbuck Middle School ,1516 Ohio Street



Two Cop Houses in Racine are offering meals for children. Meals are available Monday through Friday. Meals will be hanging on the doors and ready for pick up. Additionally, on Fridays, the Cop Houses will distribute a bag to the children. Children can fill their bag with three entrees, two breakfasts, and two snack items.

Villa Street Cop House , 1146 Villa Street 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

, 1146 Villa Street Geneva Street Cop House ,1140 Geneva Street 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

,1140 Geneva Street

The Salvation Army Food Pantry is available on Tuesday mornings and Wednesday mornings for Racine residents who need a meal. The Salvation Army serves about 25-30 residents each day. Please bring a photo ID if able to do so. These meal services are available for anyone of any age group.

Calling ahead will ensure that you are on the list to receive a meal. Call 262-632-3147 EXT 116 if you have questions or concerns.

Salvation Army Food Pantry , 1901 Washington Avenue Racine, WI 53403 Pantry Hours: 9:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. Baby formula and diapers available Thursdays from noon until 1 p.m.

, 1901 Washington Avenue Racine, WI 53403

A free and ready to go meal is available at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at this time. The church offers breakfast and lunch. Due to COVID-19, a mask must be worn. When waiting for food, please maintain a distance of 6 feet from one another. These meals are available Monday through Friday. If you have questions, call (262) 634-5529 for assistance. This is made possible through the Racine Hospitality Center.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church , 614 Main Street Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

, 614 Main Street

On Thursday nights, meet at St. Patrick’s Church to collect a meal that is ready to go. Prepackaged meals are prepared and ready for anyone who comes to St. Patrick’s Church. Masks are required to be worn while picking up meals. Arrive early to hold your spot in line. Call the church at 262-632-8808 if needed.

St. Patrick’s Church, 1100 Erie Street Meal Distribution starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 6:15 p.m.

1100 Erie Street

On Tuesday nights, you can pick up a meal at St. Vincent DePaul in Racine. The meals are available for children and adults. Meals are available to-go due to COVID-19. This meal service is operating at the Racine location.

St. Vincent DePaul – 926 LaSalle Street 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

– 926 LaSalle Street

In Racine, you can pick up a free meal for the family from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday nights. Meals are distributed by members of Zoe’s Outreach Ministries to those who are in need. Masks are mandated to be worn. Contact Zoe’s Outreach Ministries at (262) 619-3027 or visit their website here for more information.

Zoe’s Outreach Ministries- 2130 Racine Street 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 pm Wednesdays

2130 Racine Street

John Paul II Academy and St. Catherine’s High School are offering meal services to those who are in need. You do not have to be a member of the school or parish to receive a meal. The meal distribution will take place starting at 11:00 a.m. until noon.

John Paul II Academy- 2023 Northwestern Avenue

2023 Northwestern Avenue St. Catherine’s High School- 1200 Park Avenue 11 to noon Mondays. Meals Include: 2 breakfast entrees, 2 lunches per bag 11 to noon Wednesdays. Meals Include: 3 breakfast entrees and 3 lunches per bag

1200 Park Avenue

A meal service for seniors is available. The Racine County Senior Nutrition Program is operating differently due to COVID-19. Dining sites are closed as of now. The program is offering meals to be delivered to participants. Those eligible must be 60 years or old and meet the Older Americans Act criteria. Those who are Meals on Wheels participants will also receive contactless delivery for their meal drop offs.

Contact RCnutrition@racinecounty.com

Arrangements will be made individually for days and times

10. Midtown Church of Christ

The Midtown Church of Christ has a meal service that is open to the public. The food pantry is open only on Wednesdays and Thursdays. There are no age restrictions. Everyone is welcome to take a meal home. Call (262) 637-9060 for more information. Pick up a meal at Midtown Church of Christ, wear a mask if you attend.

Midtown Church of Christ- 1704 13th Street Wednesdays 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday 1 to 3 p.m.

1704 13th Street

COVID-19 and Meal Service Info

For more information about COVID-19, visiting our Coronavirus page.

