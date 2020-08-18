For those who may live in Racine County, traveling to the city may be a hassle. Meal services are available West of the Interstate. You can receive a free meal by visiting these locations.

Before visiting any of the locations, call 211. By calling 211, you can make sure that each establishment is operating. Changes are constantly occurring because of COVID-19. Safety is a priority to each meal service site. Next, it is important to wear a mask and social distance.

Now, where are the meal service sites?

Love Inc. is a nonprofit that operates as a meal service site. Their food pantry currently serves those who are in need of nutritional assistance. The pantry is operating differently due to COVID-19. If you are in need of assistance, reach out to Love Inc. Bring a photo ID. You will be asked to provide a current address, phone number and household size.

Love Inc. is operating in a different capacity by expanding their clientele. They are emphasizing the need to help the elderly and high risk populations. After arriving, wait in your car. A member of the staff will provide you with prepackaged bags of food. Meals must be taken home and not eaten at the meal service site. Masks are encouraged. Call 262-763-6226 for more information.

Love Inc. Food Pantry, 466 Pine St. Burlington, WI 53105

466 Pine St. Burlington, WI 53105 Pantry Hours: Monday & Wednesdays: Closed, but Social Worker Kristina Krueger available Tuesday & Thursday: 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. (no appointment required) Friday: 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. (appointment only, elderly/high risk)



The Union Grove Area Food Bank does not operate like a food pantry. This resource is available for those with emergency needs. Referrals first take place and then access to the food bank occurs. This meal service site is open via appointment only. The Union Grove Area Food Bank is available for those in need 6 times a year. Due to the nature of this, call Arlene Odeja at 262-853-4144 or email ugafbcoordinator@yahoo.com for information.

Who can make a referral? To read more about referrals, click here.

Area Clergy

Love Inc.

Human Services

School Health Nurses

School Counselors

Social Services

The Salvation Army

At this time, volunteers are permitted from visiting the food bank. Anyone who would like to make a donation should also call 262-853-4144 to make arrangements.

Union Grove Area Food Bankhttps://ugfoodbank.org/, 826 Main St., Suite 2, Union Grove, WI 53182

A meal service for seniors is available. The Racine County Senior Nutrition Program is operating differently due to COVID-19. Dining sites are closed. The program is offering meals to be delivered to participants. Those eligible must be 60 years or old and meet the Older Americans Act criteria. Those who are Meals on Wheels participants will also receive contactless delivery for their meal drop offs.

Contact RCnutrition@racinecounty.com

Individual arrangements/deliveries

There are additional meal service sites available in Racine. Click here to view a list of locations.

For other resources, check out our resources page here. To serve you further, reach out to ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com from the Racine County Eye.

One-time $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!