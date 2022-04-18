Medication collection boxes are available throughout the Racine County community. Authorized collection sites in Racine County serve to safely dispose of leftover medications or unused prescriptions. Racine County has 13 official medication boxes available for use.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) provides insight into the crucial role that medication collection boxes provide.
“Stored in a medicine cabinet, these medications can be misused by your family, friends, and other visitors to your home. Thrown in the trash, these medications can fall into the hands of people who have no medical use for them. Flushed down a toilet or poured down a drain, these medications can contaminate our water supply” share DHS, in the article, Dose of Reality: Permanent Drug Drop Boxes.
Authorized Medication Collection Boxes
For the safety of Racine County residents, utilize the following sites’ collection boxes for medication dropoff:
|Location
|Address
|Caledonia Police Department
|6900 Nicholson Road
Caledonia, WI 53108
|City of Burlington Police Department
|224 E. Jefferson St.
Burlington, WI 53105
|City of Racine Police Department
|530 Center St.
Racine, WI 53403
|Mount Pleasant Police Department
|8811 Campus Drive
Mt. Pleasant, WI 53406
|Racine Sheriff Patrol Station
|14116 Washington Ave.
Sturtevant, WI 53177
|Sturtevant Police Department
|2801 89th St.
Sturtevant, WI 53177
|Town of Burlington Police Department
|32288 Bushnell Road
Burlington, WI 53105
|Town of Dover Hall
|4110 S. Beaumont Ave.
Kansasville, WI 53139
|Union Grove Village Hall
|925 15th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
|Village of Elmwood Park Office
|3131 Taylor Ave., Unit 1
Elmwood Park, WI 53405
|Walgreens Pharmacy
|4810 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI 53406
|Waterford Police Department
|415 N. Milwaukee St.
Waterford, WI 53185
|Wind Point Village Office
|215 E. 4 Mile Road
Racine, WI 53402
Accepted Items
According to DHS, both prescription and over-the-counter medications may be disposed of, as well as pet medications. Liquid medications are accepted, however, they must be in their original containers.
- Capsules
- Creams
- Inhalers
- Non-aerosol sprays
- Ointments
- Pills
- Patches
- Vials
- Vape Pens
- batteries need to be removed
Items not accepted
The following items are not accepted at the various collection sites. This includes:
- Aerosol cans
- Anything containing blood or a bodily fluid
- Household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas)
- Illegal drugs
- Iodine containing medications
- Mercury thermometers
- Personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc.)
- Sharps/syringes
- Vape pens/e-cigarette devices with a built-in battery that cannot be removed
More Information
Have questions or concerns? Read more about this topic by visiting The Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.
