MADISON – Today, Governor Tony Evers proclaimed March 31, 2021, as International Transgender Day of Visibility in Wisconsin. Rep. Lee Snodgrass (D-Appleton), Rep. Marisabel Cabrera (D-Milwaukee), Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee), Rep. Greta Neubauer (D-Racine), and Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) issued the following statement in response to this proclamation:

“It is with great pride and gratitude that we share that for the first time, the State of Wisconsin has recognized International Transgender Day of Visibility. Our caucus worked closely with Governor Evers on this proclamation, and we are proud to join with the Governor in celebrating our transgender and non-binary friends, family, and neighbors.

“International Transgender Day of Visibility, observed annually on March 31, celebrates transgender and non-binary people in our state and across the world. In Wisconsin, our transgender and non-binary neighbors are leaders, artists, veterans, activists, advocates, and essential members of our community — empowering others to explore and embrace their full selves, even in the face of discouragement and discrimination. By celebrating today, we acknowledge and honor their contributions to our state and nation.

“We hope that Wisconsinites will join us in celebrating our transgender and non-binary neighbors, friends, and family members. We also recognize that there is still work to be done to make our state and country places where transgender and non-binary people are welcome, supported, and have the opportunity to thrive. Today and every day, let’s work together to make Wisconsin a place where all of us can thrive and be our authentic selves.”