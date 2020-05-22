Memorial Day 2020 will require a little creativity with COVID-19 still being a concern.

This weekend typically revolves around camping, cookouts, and an extra day off of work. Memorial Day weekend is a weekend to remember and honor those who have died while serving our country. Memorial Day will take place on May 25, 2020, and is always celebrated the last Monday in May.

Memorialize those who gave their lives to fight for our freedom this weekend by attending an event happening in Racine. This Memorial Day weekend dive into some fun around Racine County. COVID19 has impacted social gatherings, so be sure to check if your favorite events are open or not.

What’s open in Racine County?

Cliffside Park and Campground

7320 Michna Rd, Racine, WI 53402

(262) 886-8440

A staycation is a perfect way to have fun this Memorial Day weekend. To camp at Cliffside Park and Campground, you must make a reservation at www.realracine.com. Due to the COVID19, there will be no group camping or group campsite rentals. The comfort stations are available for use by campers. Social distancing is enforced at all times.

Sanders Park

4809 Wood Road

Mount Pleasant, Wi 53406

Tucked away in Mount Pleasant is a pleasant destination for you and your family to visit this weekend. You don’t have to travel far to have a good time. Reservations are required to be made and can be made at www.realracine.com. No group campsite rentals will be available. Comfort stations are open and accessible during this time. Social distancing is encouraged to be practiced when visiting the grounds.

Great Lakes Dragaway

18411 1st St. Union Grove, WI 53182

(262) 878-3783

Are you looking for a thrill? The Great Lakes Dragway will host its annual The Big Show- Memorial Day Weekend Car races this weekend. One of the biggest shows this year will take place on Saturday, May 23, 2020, from 9 am to 10 pm. Eliminations will happen from 3 pm to 5 pm, before the main event which will take place at 5 pm. This event is fun for the whole family and will feature Danny Sullivan’s Jet Car Chicago Rush and Wheel Stander.

There will be action on and off the raceway with guest appearances taking place from The Chicago Wise Guys, Nostalgia Pro-Stocks, Pro E85 Racing, 1320 Legends, Nostalgia Super Stocks, Midwest Gassers, Door Slammers, Brew City Gassers, and The Classic American Muscle Car Association.

Memorial Day Driveby Parade

Southern Wisconsin Veterans Home

21425 Walnut Drive

Union Grove, WI

If you are looking for a way to give back to those who gave to you, then the Memorial Day driveby for residents at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Home is the perfect activity for you. The weather for Monday doesn’t look too shabby, so why not take a ride to Union Grove.

Those who would like to participate are encouraged to decorate their cars, or wave flags to show appreciation and support for the Vets. Participants should meet by 2 pm on May 25 in the parking lot at Yorkville Methodist Church, 17645 Yorkville Road. Anyone is welcome to participate, but individuals should note that they will need to stay in their vehicles. Contact Bart at 847-691-3901 or email him at davebartsr@yahoo.com for more information regarding the event.

Virtual Rochester Wisconsin Memorial Day Parade

The Village of Rochester Facebook Page

The Village of Rochester has the longest-running Memorial Day Parade in Wisconsin. This celebration to honor service members has taken place for over 150 years. Due to the COVID19 health emergency, Board members of the village decided to cancel the in-person festivities, but host an online event.

The event will start at 2 pm on Monday at Pioneer Park. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will be the master of the ceremony. The event will be limited to 10 people due to safety measures. The live stream will take place at the same time. Traditions will be honored even though they will be different.

Watch this celebration via The Village of Rochester’s Facebook page.

