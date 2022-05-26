The 3rd Annual Memorial Day Parade for Veterans will take place on May 30. This event aims to honor current residents of the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove. Event organizers are currently seeking participants to join the lineup of vehicles.

On Memorial Day, people from the Racine County community are asked to join at Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., to be a part of a vehicle parade that will travel to the nursing home. Those participating should arrive at the fairgrounds between 1 and 1:45 p.m. on Memorial Day. Please use the fairground entrance on Highway 45.

The motorcade will leave the fairgrounds at 2 p.m. and proceed on Highway 11 to Highway C. The procession will continue to the grounds of the Southern Wisconsin Center and the Wisconsin Veterans Home. Residents will be viewing the parade either from their windows or outside viewing the parade. The parade will pass Boland Hall, Gates Hall, and Fairchild Hall.

Those attending are asked to decorate their cars, bring flags to wave out of their car windows and show their appreciation for the Veterans in any creative way they see fit. In addition to community members, the Kansasville Fire Department and Union Grove/Yorkville Fire Department will be joining the motorcade as well as the American Legion, the VFW and motorcyclists from the area.

Additionally, the parade will drive through the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery to honor deceased Veterans. The cemetery will be decorated with American Flags in front of every grave. There will be 23,000 flags representing local heroes. The final leg of the parade will be taken through the Wisconsin Veterans Home, ensuring every resident is able to feel appreciated and see the Memorial Day parade.

Grab your red, white, and blue and get ready for the parade. Contact David Bart at 847-691-3901 or Ellen Jante at 262-492-2439 with questions.

Memorial Day in Racine County

