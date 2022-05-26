The 2022 Memorial Day Remembering Together Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., in Union Grove. The Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (SWVMC) serves as a final resting spot for veterans, spouses and dependents, and creates a lasting memorial to their achievements and sacrifices. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Memorial Day Remembering Together participants:
- American Legion Post 171
- AMVETS Post 911 & Auxiliary
- Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of America, Students and Volunteers
- Commemorative Air Force
- Kansasville Fire & Rescue
- Memorial Day Program Planning Committee
- Milwaukee American Legion Band
- Piggly Wiggly of Union Grove
- Zeigler Subaru of Kenosha
- Racine County Sheriff’s Department
- Representatives of the U.S. Armed Forces
- Subway of Union Grove
- Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 767
- Wisconsin Independent Pipers
- Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin
- Marine Corps League Post 346
- All-Star Rental
- Pat’s Services, Inc.
- Journey Disaster Response Team
- Racine Area Veterans, Inc. (RAVI)
- Fox Services, LLC
- Harris Golf Cars
- Scales Pro Audio
Volunteers Needed
Prior to the event, the cemetery is looking for volunteers to place flags on graves. The “Flags In” date is set for May 28 at 7:30 a.m. with a kickoff at 8 a.m. at the cemetery’s main administration building, 21731 Spring St., in Union Grove. “Flags In” is expected to wrap up around 9:30 a.m.
If you are interested in volunteering, please note that flag pokers are limited. Bring your own tools if able. Have questions? Email marina.johnstone@dva.wisconsin.gov or call the main office at 262-878-5660.
Memorial Day Weekend in Racine County
3rd Annual Memorial Day Parade for Vets seeks participants to join motorcade
The 3rd Annual Memorial Day Parade for Veterans will take place on May 30. This event aims to honor current residents of the Wisconsin Veterans…
Village of Sturtevant Memorial Day Parade is May 28
The Village of Sturtevant is hosting its 4th annual Memorial Day Parade on May 28. The parade will start at 10 a.m. in the Village…
Racine Memorial Day Ceremony to follow parade
After the Racine Memorial Day Parade, there will be a special Memorial Day Ceremony at Graceland Cemetery, 3547 Osbourne Blvd. The parade is estimated to…
Racine Area Veterans Incorporation Hosts Racine Veterans Support Expo on May 28
The Racine Area Veterans Incorporation (RAVI) will be hosting the first Racine Veterans Support Expo on May 28. This free event will take place on…
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.