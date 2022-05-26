The 2022 Memorial Day Remembering Together Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., in Union Grove. The Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (SWVMC) serves as a final resting spot for ​veterans, spouses and dependents, and creates a lasting memorial to their achievements and sacrifices. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Memorial Day Remembering Together participants:

American Legion Post 171

AMVETS Post 911 & Auxiliary

Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of America, Students and Volunteers

Commemorative Air Force

Kansasville Fire & Rescue

Memorial Day Program Planning Committee

Milwaukee American Legion Band

Piggly Wiggly of Union Grove

Zeigler Subaru of Kenosha

Racine County Sheriff’s Department

Representatives of the U.S. Armed Forces

Subway of Union Grove

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 767

Wisconsin Independent Pipers

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin

Marine Corps League Post 346

All-Star Rental

Pat’s Services, Inc.

Journey Disaster Response Team

Racine Area Veterans, Inc. (RAVI)

Fox Services, LLC

Harris Golf Cars

Scales Pro Audio

Volunteers Needed

Prior to the event, the cemetery is looking for volunteers to place flags on graves. The “Flags In” date is set for May 28 at 7:30 a.m. with a kickoff at 8 a.m. at the cemetery’s main administration building, 21731 Spring St., in Union Grove. “Flags In” is expected to wrap up around 9:30 a.m.

If you are interested in volunteering, please note that flag pokers are limited. Bring your own tools if able. Have questions? Email marina.johnstone@dva.wisconsin.gov or call the main office at 262-878-5660.

Memorial Day Weekend in Racine County

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.