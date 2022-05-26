Many Americans look forward to Memorial Day weekend because of the fun festivities including camping, barbeques, and time off work. However, Memorial Day is more than the festivities. This federal holiday is reserved for mourning, honoring and remembering U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces.
Parades & Ceremonies
Racine’s Parade
Racine’s Ceremony
Rochester’s Parade & Ceremony
Sturtevant’s Parade
Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Ceremony
3rd Annual Memorial Day Parade For Vets
Community & Veteran Resources
Where to Dine:
Have time off work? Enjoy what Racine restaurants have to offer. Hours of operation may be different given the holiday. Please contact each establishment for additional information.
Things To Do:
