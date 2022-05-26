Many Americans look forward to Memorial Day weekend because of the fun festivities including camping, barbeques, and time off work. However, Memorial Day is more than the festivities. This federal holiday is reserved for mourning, honoring and remembering U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces.

Parades & Ceremonies

Racine’s Parade

Racine’s Ceremony

Rochester’s Parade & Ceremony

Sturtevant’s Parade

Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Ceremony

3rd Annual Memorial Day Parade For Vets

Community & Veteran Resources

Where to Dine:

Have time off work? Enjoy what Racine restaurants have to offer. Hours of operation may be different given the holiday. Please contact each establishment for additional information.

Things To Do:

Vets In The News

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.