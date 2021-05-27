Memorial Day weekend, for many families in Racine County, means three days off from work. It gives people time to go camping, take a trip up north, go to the beach, or even host a cookout.

Spending the weekend in Racine County for Memorial Day is fun too. Not sure what to do? Check out what’s happening this Memorial Day weekend by continuing to read below.

Memorial Day Weekend Activities:

Memorial Day Event: Burlington Jamboree

Chocolate Fest will not be taking place this year, but the Burlington Jamboree will. The event is located at the Burlington Festival Grounds, 680 Maryland Ave. The event starts on May 28 until May 31. Admission is free for all ages. The grounds are open Friday from 5 p.m. until close, Saturday through Monday from 1 p.m. until close. Amusement rides, fair food, and carnival games will be offered. For more information, visit here.

2. Beachin at North Beach

The temps for Memorial Day weekend are looking to be sunny and nearing the 70s. This makes for great weather for the beach. The Racine Beachside Oasis will be open on Saturday, May 29. There will be no alcohol sold as this day will be Family Fun Day. DJ Cool Raul will be down at the beach playing at the oasis. For updates throughout the summer, check out their Facebook page here.

3. Memorial Day Classics- Great Lakes Dragaway

Get your tickets ready for the Memorial Day Classics at the Great Lakes Dragaway, 18411 1st St. On Saturday, May 29, in Union Grove, watch the Springtime Supershow. Jets, Wheelstanders, and all of the classic favorites will be there. Check out the Memorial Day Weekend schedule below.

5/29/2021 Sat MEMORIAL DAY CLASSICS 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. 5/30/2021 Sun SUPER CAR SUNDAY 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. 5/31/2021 Mon OPEN FUN RACING for EVERYONE 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Great Lakes Dragaway Memorial Day Weekend Schedule

4. Honoring Fallen Veterans

Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse and Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly are partnering to honor fallen service members. Starting May 29 through Memorial Day at Mocha Lisa, carnations will be distributed for free to customers. Place a flower on a grave of a loved one who may have been a veteran or a veteran you may not know. By doing so, you are honoring service members. Stop by Mocha Lisa, 2825 4 1/2 Mile Rd for coffee and flowers.

5. Camping

Kick off the summer by camping this Memorial Day Weekend at Jellystone Park, 8425 State Road 38. The theme of the weekend is Holiday Mash-Up. Not only can you enjoy Memorial Day Weekend, but you can also get a taste of Easter, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, New Years’, and more. It’s every holiday, all in one spot while camping.

You can find more information about camping by visiting the website here. Whether you live in Racine County or just want to come for the weekend, this can be your escape in your own backyard.

More information

Stay in the loop by following the Racine County Eye. Become a subscriber and never miss out on what events and celebrations are happening locally.

Rating: 5 out of 5.