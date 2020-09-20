KIEL – A vice-like defensive effort helped Menomonee Falls High School squeeze Random Lake 2-0 in a shutout effort in a Wisconsin boys soccer matchup.

The Indians got the better of the final-half scoring 1-0 to finish the game in style.

The Indians took charge in front of the Rams 1-0 to begin the second half.

Here’s how they did in the other two games they played in Kiel, Wisconsin.

