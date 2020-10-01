Advertisements

NAMI of Racine County and the Racine Friendship Clubhouse honor Mental Health Awareness week. They are doing so by planning a week full of events. Mental Health Awareness Week is Oct. 5 to 9.

Celebrating Mental Illness Awareness

NAMI of Racine County provides advocacy, education, support, and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.

Racine Friendship Clubhouse provides social support and self-directed programming that helps members achieve social, educational, and vocational goals. The two organizations have a goal to better the lives of those affected by Mental Illness.

So what’s happening during Mental Health Awareness week? If you are looking to participate, read the scheduled events below.

Event Schedule

Monday October 5, 2020 Go Green Monday- Wear green Gathering at Monument Square 11a.m. until 1 p.m. Virtual Candidates Forum at 6 p.m. Join the Zoom meeting here Webinar ID: 832 5015 3648 Passcode: 286439 Listen: 312-626-6799

Tuesday October 6, 2020 Sharing Day Visit the NAMI Facebook page here to hear stories of recovery

Wednesday October 7, 2020 Live Virtual Panel with U.S. Representative for Wisconsin’s 1st congressional district, Brian Steil at 1:30 p.m. Conversation about Steil’s support of the 988 implementation for Mental Health Emergency Line Email Nicole at nsmart@namiracine.org to register Register via Zoom here

Thursday October 8, 2020 Virtual Safe Person Training by Julie Hueller 6 p.m. on Zoom Join via Zoom here Meeting ID: 82129512237 Passcode: 955403 Listen: 312-626-6799

Friday October 9, 2020 Depression Virtual Presentation Q&A with Psychologist Dr. Jamie Roberts from Roger Behavioral Health Zoom Information Join here Meeting ID: 86019543263 Passcode: 331837 Listen: 312-626-6799 Candlelight Vigil 6:30 p.m. at Monument Square March to Courthouse Listen to Jonathan Delagrave speak



Additional Mental Health Resources

Help is available 24/7 by calling 800-273-8255, also known as the Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Confidential support for people in distress is available. Suicide prevention and crisis resources are also available.

The Kenosha County Crisis Line can be reached at 262/657-7188 or 800/236-7188. The Racine County Crisis Line can be reached at 262/638-6741.

For more information about Mental Illness Awareness Week, visit here. For additional Mental Health resources on the Racine County Eye, click here. Contact the Racine County Eye with any questions or concerns by emailing denise@racinecountyeye.com or call 262-504-9570.

