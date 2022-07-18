KENOSHA and RACINE — Gateway Technical College is one of 32 community colleges this year to receive rock band Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation grant, which will go toward training students in advanced manufacturing in a 12-week program. This is the fourth year in a row that Gateway has received this grant, and the second year in a row that an advanced manufacturing course will be offered.

The $10,000 grant awards scholarships to students who apply to the Metallica scholarship program and the advanced manufacturing course.

“Gateway’s partnership with the All Within My Hands Foundation has made life-changing career options for many in our community,” Bryan Albrecht, Gateway Technical College President and CEO, said.

Albecht also commented on the “legacy” of the Metallica Scholars program, and how the grant will improve students’ career prospects by training at Gateway.

The field of manufacturing is growing, and therefore lucrative. Last year, the training program at Gateway was met with great success.

“Many completers of the 2021 training cohort landed jobs immediately in the field and most are making $50,000 to $60,000 annually,” according to a Gateway press release.

To learn more or join the program

Register to attend an information session on the advanced manufacturing program by clicking here. The first session is at 5 p.m. today online and the second session is at 3 p.m. on Aug. 1 in the Student Services building of the Racine campus, 1001 S. Main St.

To apply for the course directly, click here.

About Metallica All Within My Hands Foundation

Founded in 2017, All Within My Hands Foundation is dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. From the All Within My Hands website Learn more about Metallica the band, their mission and the success that this amazing organization has had in its short five years so far on the “Who We Are” section of their website.

One important element to point out is that 100% of donations are used for their cause. All foundation fees and expenses are paid for by the band members and the foundation’s Board of Directors.

