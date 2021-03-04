RACINE – The Racine County Metro Drug Unit arrested a Racine man early Wednesday on charges related to the sale of crack cocaine.

Everett J. Ratliff, 37, was arrested at a home on McKinley Avenue near Cedar Bend Park in Racine. Metro Drug Unit agents and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office SWAT executed a search warrant about 6 a.m. According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, information had been developed that Ratliff was involved in the sale of crack cocaine from the residence.

Officers seized 40.6 grams of cocaine, 2.4 grams of THC, a 380-calibre semi-automatic handgun, digital scale, several cell phones and $3,736 in US currency. Two young children were in the residence at the time of the arrest. The Racine County Human Services Department was contacted.

Ratliff was arrested for:

Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver

Possession of THC

Keeper of a drug place

Repeat drug offender

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession with intent to deliver while armed

Ratliff is being held in the Racine County Jail. Ratliff was released on extended supervision from the Jackson Correctional Institution at Black River Falls last September. He had been sentenced in 2016 on charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, delivery of cocaine, and maintaining a drug trafficking place, according to online court records.