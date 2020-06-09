Michael W. Hansen, 53, died unexpectedly on Wednesday following a tragic bicycle accident. He was born in Racine on November 24, 1966, cherished son of Donald and Mary (nee: Weyker) Hansen, the eldest of four children.

Mike graduated from Horlick High School “Class of 1984,” and from UW-Parkside with a degree in Business Administration & Personnel Management. On June 5, 1999, he married the love of his life, Beverly Bruss. Mike was a claims manager with West Bend Mutual Insurance, and previously had been employed with American Family Insurance for many years. In his spare time, Mike enjoyed skiing in Colorado with family, riding his motorcycle and bicycle, and playing in his golf league. He was thoughtful, patient, humorous, and witty, always willing to help friends and family.

Mike was a beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He will be dearly missed by his wife of twenty one years, Beverly; mother, Mary Hansen; sisters, Diane (Shane) Ballard, Ruth (Andre) Mazur, all of CO; brother, Joe Hansen of Racine; in-laws, Barbara Tice (fiancé, Jeff Anderson), Robert (Susan Chase) Bruss, Mary (Ken) Brown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and his canine companion, Lex. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Donald Hansen.

A Private family funeral will take place at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home on Sunday, June 14 at 5 p.m. For those wishing to view the service, you may go to Mike’s page on the funeral home website, and select visitation/service/other and then LIVESTREAM to connect

A Celebration of Mike’s Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society or to the Illinois Doberman Rescue have been suggested.