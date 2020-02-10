Michael Joseph Iselin, “Mike” “Ice”, 65, died Sunday, February 2 at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, following a ten year battle with Primary Amyloidosis. Mike was born in Corona, CA, June 14, 1954, son of Richard and Marilyn Iselin.

Mike graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1972” and earned a Bachelors Degree in Business from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire. It was during college that he met his future wife, Kathie Tondreau and they married on August 28, 1976, in Mequon, WI. Mike was a partner with Berkley Iselin and Lotz S.C. working as a CPA and Investment Broker until he retired in June 2016. He enjoyed golfing, biking, fishing, playing softball, watching the Packers and Brewers, as well as spending time at the lake and getting together with friends and family. He will be dearly missed.

Survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Kathie; his beloved son, Brian Iselin of Red Lodge, MT; his mother, Marilyn Iselin of Racine; brothers, John (Pam) Iselin, Steve (Tami) Iselin, Rick (DeDe) Iselin; sister-in-law, Diane (Dan) Henderson, brother-in-law, Mike Flohr; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard, his son Daniel, and his mother-in-law, Trudy Tondreau.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be on Thursday, February 27 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday, February 28 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St. Sturtevant, WI. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28 at 3 p.m. also at Racine Bible Church, with Pastor Kevin Korb officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the MATC Daniel Iselin Scholarship Fund or Hospice Alliance have been suggested.

