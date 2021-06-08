As a journalist, I’m about creating journalism that serves the community. We write about employment, new businesses coming to town, government, real estate, health and wellness, and simple things like how to navigate road construction projects.
Racine – City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS), a participant in the Milwaukee Brewer Buddies Program, will be distributing a limited number of complimentary guest passes to the June 15, 2021, baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds. Game time is 7:10 p.m. at Miller Park, 1 Brewers Way, in Milwaukee.
Guest passes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to Racine County residents beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, at the PRCS office, 800 Center St, Rm. 127, in Racine. Proof of Racine County residency in the form of a current Wisconsin photo ID is required in order to receive complimentary guest passes. Guest passes come pre-bundled in packets of two. Recipients may obtain one packet per person ages 18 or older.
The intent of the Brewers Buddies Program is to provide opportunities for low-income and disadvantaged youth and their families to attend Milwaukee Brewer baseball games. Recipients may not distribute, sell or donate complimentary guest passes to any organization or individual; may not use the complimentary guest passes for advertising or promoting (including contests or sweepstakes), or other trade purposes; and agree to abide by all rules as printed on the back of the passes. Get social! Visit, like, and follow us at www.facebook.com/RPRCS/. Information about all PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St, Rm.127; or by calling (262) 636-9131.