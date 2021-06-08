Racine – City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS), a participant in the Milwaukee Brewer Buddies Program, will be distributing a limited number of complimentary guest passes to the June 15, 2021, baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds. Game time is 7:10 p.m. at Miller Park, 1 Brewers Way, in Milwaukee.

Guest passes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to Racine County residents beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, at the PRCS office, 800 Center St, Rm. 127, in Racine. Proof of Racine County residency in the form of a current Wisconsin photo ID is required in order to receive complimentary guest passes. Guest passes come pre-bundled in packets of two. Recipients may obtain one packet per person ages 18 or older.

The intent of the Brewers Buddies Program is to provide opportunities for low-income and disadvantaged youth and their families to attend Milwaukee Brewer baseball games. Recipients may not distribute, sell or donate complimentary guest passes to any organization or individual; may not use the complimentary guest passes for advertising or promoting (including contests or sweepstakes), or other trade purposes; and agree to abide by all rules as printed on the back of the passes. Get social! Visit, like, and follow us at www.facebook.com/RPRCS/. Information about all PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St, Rm.127; or by calling (262) 636-9131.