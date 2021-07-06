City of Racine – Today, the Milwaukee Bucks and the City of Racine announced that two-player signed balls are being donated to the City’s vaccine prize drawing.

“The Bucks are proud to support the City and County’s efforts to vaccinate their residents. As we head into the NBA finals and look forward to our fans filling Fiserv Forum, and thousands more joining us outside in Deer District to watch the game, we recognize that the COVID-19 vaccine is key to hosting these great events in person, in Milwaukee. We encourage Racine County residents to get vaccinated, to get entered to win a signed ball, and join us in Deer District to support the Bucks in the NBA Finals,” said Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin.

As a reminder, Racine County residents can enter the drawing by getting vaccinated through July 17th. The City and County have the goal of getting 3,000 more County residents vaccinated in the 30 days between the drawing’s announcement on June 17th and its conclusion on July 17th. The City and County have each donated $5,000 ($10,000 total) and will give out 66 prizes through a random drawing that will occur on July 20th. The drawing is open to anyone who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine – those under 18 need parental consent. To enter the prize drawing, vaccine eligible residents must get vaccinated at one of the following locations:

AMI’s Regency Mall Vaccination Clinic;

City of Racine’s Vaccination Clinic at City Hall;

Other City of Racine-sponsored ‘pop up vaccination clinics’ that may become available.

“I thank Peter and the Milwaukee Bucks for partnering with us to help encourage our community to get vaccinated. The Bucks are the Eastern Conference Champions, headed into the NBA Finals, and having the donated signed basketballs is really great. Everyone eligible to get vaccinated can sign up to win one of these great prizes, including now one of these signed basketballs, so please, get vaccinated before July 17th to get entered to win,” said City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason.



The 66 prizes include the following, valued at a total of $10,000; the full list of prizes is available at VaccinateRacine.org:

IPads

Chromebooks

One month rent (up to $700, paid directly to landlord)

$100 towards utility bill of winner’s choice (paid directly to the utility)

Weber propane gas grill

$50 gas cards

$50 grocery cards

65″ Smart TVs

Lunch with the Mayor

Full details can be found at VaccinateRacine.org. If other institutions or businesses wish to make financial contributions or donate additional prizes to the drawing, please contact Shannon Powell, in Mayor Mason’s office at Shannon.Powell@CityofRacine.org.