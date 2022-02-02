Happy Groundhog Day! Luckily for Wisconsinites, the Milwaukee County Zoo’s resident groundhog, Gordy, did not see his shadow during the Groundhog Day ceremony. His weather prediction was streamed on the Milwaukee County Zoo’s Facebook page. Zookeeper Joe and David Crowley, Milwaukee County’s County Executive, were present for the ceremony.

Crowley said during the live stream, “for those who don’t know Gordy, he will be turning 4 years old this year on April 6. This will be his fourth time actually participating in this ceremony.”

Gordy was born in Indiana, and hand-raised. Because he was hand-raised, it gives the zookeepers the ability to train him for different behaviors. Keepers comment that Gordy has a “goofy and friendly personality.”

Zookeeper Joe said, “he wanted to sleep in today, but we had to set his alarm.” Once awake during the ceremony, Gordy was up and moving around. He was eating vegetables like sweet potatoes along with leafy greens.

He did not see his shadow. Zookeeper Joe said “it’s a rather overcast day,” during the live stream. Therefore, we can expect that spring is on its way. The Zoo’s representative continued, “according to tradition if it’s a sunny day and Gordy sees his shadow, he’ll return to his burrow for six more weeks of winter, but if he does not see a shadow… expect an early spring!”

Conflicting Reports

Not happy with Gordy’s decision? Don’t fret because the famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, did see his shadow. His choice indicates that there will be 6 more weeks of winter.

Watch Punxsutawney Phil’s 2022 debut on USAToday’s Youtube channel below.

Punxsutawney Phil’s 2022 Groundhog Day Prediction

Local News

