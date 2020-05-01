Gendlin, Liverman & Rymer, a Milwaukee based law firm serving all of southeastern Wisconsin, announced today the beginning of their “Giving Back” campaign which aims to help families impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. Beginning today, 20 southeast Wisconsin families will be selected each week throughout the month of May to receive a $50 grocery gift card to Instacart, an online grocery delivery service. Recipients will be able to order groceries from the grocer of their choice and have them delivered straight to their doorstep.

Gendlin, Liverman & Rymer has a tradition of being active in its communities. Whether it be participating in the Feeding America program, stuffing food boxes for veterans at the Hunger Taskforce, or supporting local businesses in Racine by providing funding for the downtown Racine business improvement district. Gendlin, Liverman & Rymer does its absolute best in supporting the citizens and businesses in the communities in which we operate.

The giveaway starts May 1 and runs through the entire month of May 2020. Those interested can find out all the details and sign up to enter on their website.

