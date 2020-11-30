RACINE ⸺ A Milwaukee man faces numerous felonies after fleeing from police last week and telling them “shoot me” when caught.

The Racine County District Attorney’s office has charged Joshua Mitchell, 26, with:

Possession of a firearm by outstate felon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, a felony;

Two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, both felonies;

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, a felony;

Two counts of obstructing an officer, both misdemeanors;

Carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor;

Possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor;

Possession of THC, a misdemeanor;

And possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Mitchell allegedly earned the charges in an interaction with police on Nov. 23.

Criminal complaint

According the criminal complaint, Racine Police Department officers responded to the Metro PCS store, 1923 Taylor Ave., in the city at 7:07 p.m. Nov. 23.

A caller had reported a “suspicious person” who had been in the store two hours earlier. That person ⏤ later identified as Mitchell ⏤ was still sitting in the parking lot in their vehicle, the caller told police.

When officers arrived, they found Mitchell still in his vehicle in the parking lot. While he initially identified himself as “Jordan Mitchell”, police quickly learned his real name. Dispatch also informed them that Mitchell had an active warrant.

Attempt to flee, short pursuit

After officers asked Mitchell to get out of his car, he became resistant, put his car in drive and drove off from the scene. While fleeing, he struck one of the officer’s patrol cars, causing damage to the squad, the complaint states.

After fleeing, Mitchell headed north on Taylor Avenue towards 16th Street. When he reached the intersection of Taylor and Washington Ave., Mitchell pulled into the parking lot of Parkview Manor apartments, 2200 Washington Ave, where he allegedly ran into three parked cars. Hitting the other cars disabled Mitchell’s, the complaint states.

‘Shoot me!’

With his car out of commission, Mitchell continued fleeing on foot, with officers chasing after him with firearms drawn. Officers told Mitchell to get on the ground, to which he replied, “Shoot me! Shoot me! Shoot me!”

After refusing for a time, Mitchell eventually got on the ground, and officers took him into custody. Officers found a loaded .380 handgun in his right shorts pocket.

According to the complaint, the gun had been reported stolen. As a convicted felon, Mitchell cannot legally own or possess a firearm.

“A search of the defendant’s vehicle was conducted,” the complaint further states. “Inside the defendant’s vehicle officers located 1.6 grams of THC, one single orange in color pill which later tested positive for the presence of MDMA, and a black Digitz scale.”

Initial appearance

During Mitchell’s initial court appearance on the charges on Nov. 25, Racine County Court Commissioner John Bjelajac set his cash bond at $25,000. Mitchell is not to drive any vehicles or possess any firearms.

He will next appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

