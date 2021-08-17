On Thursday, August 19, at 10 a.m., the Milwaukee Public Museum will re-open the Puelicher Butterfly Wing, including both the Bugs Alive! exhibit and the Jack Puelicher Vivarium. MPM will also debut new interactive elements and unveil other updates to the Butterflies Alive theater. Admission to the Butterfly Wing is included as part of Museum admission.

“We look forward to welcoming families and visitors back into the Puelicher Butterfly Wing, a beloved exhibit here at the Museum,” says MPM President and CEO, Dr. Ellen Censky. “Throughout time and history, individuals representing cultures around the world have used images of butterflies for art, research, and to understand the world we live in. From caterpillars to chrysalises to colorful winged insects, butterflies are a symbol of change — something we’ve all become familiar with in the past year. For MPM, re-opening the Puelicher Butterfly Wing represents cultural connection and a positive next step.”

Visitors to the Butterfly Wing’s vivarium can enter the two-story, tropical garden and watch as hundreds of live butterflies fly freely through the habitat before exploring more about the creatures in neighboring exhibits. Located nearby, the Wall of Diversity showcases more than 1,000 different species of butterflies and moths from MPM collections and the new Butterflies Alive interactive area now includes crawl-through elements. The Wing also includes a learning gallery and a working butterfly laboratory with a super-sized habitat for kids to explore.

Tickets for Museum admission can be purchased online at www.mpm.edu or by calling 414-278-2728. The butterfly wing operates under MPM’s COVID-19 procedures, such as, but not limited to, social distancing and mandatory masks.

About the Milwaukee Public Museum

The Milwaukee Public Museum is Wisconsin’s natural history museum, welcoming over half a million visitors annually. Located in downtown Milwaukee, the Museum was chartered in 1882, opened to the public in 1884, and currently houses more than 4 million objects in its collections. MPM has three floors of exhibits that encompass life-size dioramas, walk-through villages, world cultures, dinosaurs, a rainforest, and a live butterfly garden, as well as the Daniel M. Soref Dome Theater & Planetarium. MPM is operated by Milwaukee Public Museum, Inc., a private, non-profit company, and its facilities and collections are held in trust and supported by Milwaukee County for the benefit of the public.