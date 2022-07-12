MILWAUKEE, WI — Milwaukee School of Engineering congratulates students who graduated in Spring 2022, including the following student(s):

William Labeau of Racine received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with Honors

Cody Friso of Racine received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Honors

Jonathan Riley of Racine received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with Honors

Allen Johns of Burlington received a Bachelor of Science in User Experience and Communication Design with Honors

Trenton Bowser of Waterford received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with High Honors

Alec Dam of Caledonia received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with High Honors

Morgan Patch of Racine received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with High Honors

Darren Fitch of Burlington received a Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering with High Honors

William Busch of Waterford received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Morgan Traughber of Union Grove received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Ashley Hancock of Waterford received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Cassandra Viol of Burlington received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

About the Milwaukee School of Engineering

Students with a cumulative GPA of 3.70 or above are listed as having graduated with “High Honors.” Undergraduate students with a cumulative GPA between 3.20 and 3.69 are listed as having graduated with “Honors.”

Milwaukee School of Engineering (www.msoe.edu) is the university of choice for those seeking an inclusive community of experiential learners driven to solve the complex challenges of today and tomorrow.

The independent, non-profit university has about 2,700 students and was founded in 1903. MSOE offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering, business and nursing. Faculty are student-focused experts who bring real-world experience into the classroom. This approach to learning makes students ready now as well as prepared for the future.

Longstanding partnerships with business and industry leaders enable students to learn alongside professional mentors, and challenge them to go beyond what’s possible.

MSOE graduates are leaders of character, responsible professionals, passionate learners and value creators.

See our past graduate lists: