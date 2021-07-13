The Milwaukee VA is seeking donations from the community to help expectant Veterans.

The items will go into gift baskets to be given to female Veterans during the shower on Aug. 28.

Donations are needed no later than July 15.

During the event on Aug. 28, participants will drive up to the loading area behind the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and have the gift baskets loaded into their vehicles.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” said Katie Wisniewski, manager of Milwaukee VA’s Women Veterans Program. “It’s really nice that the community has joined in with us to support the women veterans. It’s a wonderful thing.”

Items especially needed:

Diapers: size 4

Pack N’ Plays (brand new)

Baby carriers (brand new)

Umbrella strollers (brand new)

Infant grooming kits (brand new)

Baby handprint keepsake kits (brand new)

Household baby-proofing kits (brand new)

Baby wipes

Baby growth calendars or baby books (brand new)

Bath time care gift sets

For more information on what’s needed and how to donate, contact Jessica Serdynski, chief of Voluntary Services at the Milwaukee VA, at 414-384-2000, ext. 45338, or email Jessica.Serdynski@va.gov.

Learn more about VA baby showers here, and check out the donations West Allis Boy Scout Connor Maceau collected here.