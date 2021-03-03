The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to include those enrolled veterans age 60 and older and is offering a walk-in clinic on Saturday, March 6.

Previously, the threshold had been ages 65 and older.

The medical center is reaching out directly to schedule appointments. Veterans using VEText will start seeing appointment requests via text message on their mobile devices beginning Tuesday, March 2.

VA officials ask all veterans to wait until they are contacted. Vaccinations are by appointment only.

Veterans should ensure their contact information is up to date at www.myhealth.va.gov.

Walk-in clinic

While appointments are not required for Saturday’s walk-in clinic, we want to prevent long lines. To do that, enrolled veterans are encouraged to pick up a ticket with a scheduled vaccination time in advance. The tickets will be available Wednesday, March 3, at the following locations and times:

VFW Post 10519, 6351 W. Grange Ave., Greendale, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.

American Legion Post 82, 435 N. Lake St. Port, Port Washington, 10 to 11:30 am.

Tickets also will be distributed at the hospital on Saturday.

About 650 vaccinations will be given at the walk-in clinic, which will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until doses are exhausted.

Veterans will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with second shots to be administered on or about March 27.

While many veterans have been vaccinated via VA, we know others have received their shots in the community.

Any veterans who have received COVID-19 vaccinations in the community should contact their VA health-care team immediately so our records are up to date.

Veterans can upload an image of their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card by using secure messaging in MyHealthEVet.

Sharing this information is extremely important so VA can efficiently reach out to Veterans who have not received the vaccine.

Veterans with questions about VA enrollment and eligibility can go to www.va.gov/health-care or call 1-877-222-8387.

The Milwaukee VA will continue to update vaccine status information on a weekly basis via email, text messages, and social media. Veterans can sign up for these e-mail updates on the right side of the main web page at www.milwaukee.va.gov .