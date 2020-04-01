While the Milwaukee Veterans Affairs Medical Center is only seeing patients for essential appointments at the hospital during the coronavirus pandemic, telephone and video appointments are still available.

“We remain committed to providing our veterans with the world-class care they’ve earned and deserve,” said Dr. Dan Zomchek, medical center director. “We continue to urge all of our veterans to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary, for everybody’s safety. Thankfully, technology still allows our veterans to stay in touch with their care providers, and we have several options to make that easier.”

Telephone and video appointments

Veterans can receive care at home – either over the phone or via video using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones, and tablets. To set up a telephone or video appointments, veterans should send their provider a secure message on My Health Vet at myhealth.va.gov. MyHealth Vet can also be used to send secure messages to providers and ask nonurgent health questions.

This can also be used to ask your provider general questions. Telephone and video connect appointments are available for most primary care, mental health, and subspecialties. For more information on mental health telehealth, click here. To learn more about VA Video Connect, click here.

Prescription refills

Veterans can request prescription refills and order and ship medications to their homes using My Health Vet or the Rx Refill mobile app. Download the app here.

Text message reminders

Veterans can use Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send automated text messages with information about COVID-19. This application helps veterans monitor for symptoms and can assist if they need to contact their VA facility for care. Veterans can enroll at

www.mobile.va.gov/annie.