MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee VA is among 37 Veterans Administration sites that will receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The area facility was chosen for its ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at the required extremely cold temperatures.

While no specific timetable has been set for the vaccine distribution, Milwaukee VA officials anticipate that the facility will begin vaccinating health care employees and veterans in its long-term care facility at some point after Friday’s action in which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization for a vaccine.

The implementation will include an initial limited-supply phase followed by a general implementation phase, when large supplies of the vaccine will be available to veterans who want to receive one. The ultimate goal is to offer it to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated. As more vaccine becomes available, appointments will be scheduled with eligible veterans.

Veterans seeking additional information should visit the VA Coronavirus FAQs webpage at https://www.va.gov/coronavirus-veteran-frequently-asked-questions/ or contact their Primary Care team.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!