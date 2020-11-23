RACINE ⏤ A fire in the kitchen of a duplex on South Memorial Drive resulted in a minor injury Saturday evening.

The Racine Fire Department responded to a duplex at 1637 S. Memorial Drive at 11:19 p.m. Saturday on a reported fire in a downstairs kitchen. When they arrived, firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and aired out the residence.

A relative of the first-floor tenant went to the hospital in a personal vehicle to get medical care, the department stated in a release.

There were no other injuries at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The department estimates damages at $30,000 to the structure and $5,000 to its contents.

“The RFD reminds citizens to always leave a residence when a fire occurs and to have a predetermined meeting spot so everyone can be accounted for,” the department said in a released statement. “In this incident, all of the first-floor residents met in the front yard and were accounted for.

“This made it possible for firefighters to swiftly extinguish the fire.”

