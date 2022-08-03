SPRINGFIELD, MO – Missouri State University awarded 2,878 degrees to students in spring 2022. The commencement ceremonies took place May 20, 2022, at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield.

Abigail Schiltz of Burlington graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.

