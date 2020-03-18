A home remodel refers to a complete change in a particular room from its original design. This can be any room in your home, but the most home remodels typically involve the kitchen and bathrooms. It makes sense, given that these rooms are the most frequently used. Before handling any remodel, you should be aware of some tips—specifically, these mistakes to avoid when remodeling a bathroom will save you time and money.

Lacking a Plan

First, you must create an efficient plan before beginning any type of remodeling. Create a specified project plan that details all measurements, costs, materials, and personal tastes. Be sure to plan out what you want your contractor to know and do, compared to which tasks you want to do yourself. All in all, you must take an active approach to your remodeling so that everything goes well.

Trying It All Yourself

With that said, remember this is a huge project. You can certainly do some aspects of the bathroom renovation yourself, such as switching out light fixtures and painting the walls, but you should hire a professional remodeler for the heavy-duty tasks. They’ll know which materials to pick and how to space out the design, and they can picture the end goal before they even start. Of course, you should voice your opinions and suggest what you want out of it, too. After all, it’s your bathroom.

Not Having a Style in Mind

Naturally, you’re going to be in your bathroom every day to brush your teeth, use the toilet, bathe, and so on. Consider designing your new bathroom in one of the three top bathroom styles to make sure it’s to your liking. These popular styles include contemporary, traditional, and country. Contemporary bathrooms are sleek and industrial-looking with stainless steel or glass features. Traditional bathrooms often have wood finishes and soft colors. Finally, country styles have light colors and upscale country cabinets or tubs. Pick a style that speaks to you and that you can see yourself enjoying for a long time.

Setting an Unrealistic Budget

With such an expansive project, it’s only natural that there’d be a hefty cost at the end. Fortunately, proper budgeting will help you avoid any financial stresses. You should always budget according to your ideal style and finances. You may want something fancy but can’t quite afford it—but that’s not to say you have to skimp out on your dream style. Develop a personal budget and work with your contractor to finalize costs.