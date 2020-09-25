The Racine County Sheriff’s Department confiscated 200 tablets of ecstasy during a traffic stop Tuesday near the Village of Raymond.

According to a Thursday release from the department, deputies pulled over a car following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 94 near Seven Mile Road in the Village of Raymond.

After speaking with the driver, identified as Joshua S. Bell, 34, of Milwaukee, deputies searched the vehicle.

During their search, according to the release, deputies discovered:

200 tablets of suspected MDMA (ecstasy), which the department noted look like candy;

A digital scale;

And $1,700 in cash

Deputies arrested Bell on charges of intent to distribute MDMA, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

According to online court records, Bell had his initial appearance in court on Wednesday. The court gave him a $3,500 bond.

He will next appear in Racine County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 30.

