RACINE – A Milwaukee man remained in custody on weapon and drug charges following a traffic stop on I-94 on Monday.

The Racine County District Attorney’s office has charged Donald M. Turner, 27, with possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon. The latter three charges carry a repeat offender enhancer.

According to the criminal complaint, a Racine County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped a vehicle Turner was a passenger in on I-94 northbound at mile marker 328.8.

False name

Turner identified himself to the deputy as “Antonio B. Turner,” with a birthdate of Oct. 18, 1988. However, when confirming the information with the deputy, he allegedly provided a different birthdate.

The photo for “Antonio B. Turner” did not match Donald Turner’s appearance when investigators checked that name against Wisconsin Department of Transportation online records. A later search of the vehicle revealed a wallet hidden underneath the seat with an ID that matched with Donald Turner. A records check showed an active felony warrant against Turner from the Department of Corrections.

Handgun, schedule IV drug recovered from vehicle

In the vehicle search, the deputy also found a 9mm handgun and a bottle containing pills in the glovebox. Investigators identified those pills as Tramadol, “a schedule IV controlled substance.”

The search further revealed a second firearm under the driver’s seat. The driver, identified in the criminal complaint as “DR,” told the deputy the gun was his and that he held a concealed carry permit.

Admission prompts possession charge

Turner initially told the deputy that he didn’t know anything about the guns or pills. He then later admitted to the deputy to knowing about the pills, but denied knowledge of the stolen gun.

As the driver was being interviewed by the deputy, Turner yelled at the deputy to let the driver go.

“And that the stolen gun and pills belonged to him,” the complaint states.

Turned remained in custody Wednesday in the Racine County Jail.

