UNION GROVE – No one was injured in a mobile home fire on Sunday night in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue.

Firefighters with the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department called in the Racine County Arson Task Force because they treated it as a crime scene.

When deputies with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, they found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames. All of the residents in the home and surrounding mobile homes were able to get out safely, according to a press release by the Union Grove Fire Department.

The scene is currently being treated as a crime scene pending further investigation.