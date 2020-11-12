This week, the Modern Apothecary COVID-19 testing site moved to the former Kenosha Fire Station No. 3, 2121 Roosevelt Road. The move is part of a new, public-private partnership with the locally owned, independent pharmacy.

Last month, Modern Apothecary began offering free, drive-thru testing three days a week in the lot on the City of Kenosha’s Simmons Island Beach House. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is offering testing as part of a pilot program.

Modern Apothecary’s COVID-19 testing site hours are 2-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays. Further, the Kenosha Fire Department will announce its separate testing days and hours soon, Poltrock said. Strongly encourage appointments and pre-registration are for the management of traffic flow around the fire station. Further, call Modern Apothecary at 262-997-9573. The fire department or 911 should not be called to get tested.

“We look forward to partnering with the Kenosha Fire Department and EMS to continue providing an essential service to the community,” said Dr. Erin Merritt, Modern Apothecary owner, and pharmacist. “This new location provides a more hospitable testing environment. This is a testament to community partnership and the benefits that working together can provide for the health and safety of Kenosha.”

Why the move?

Moving to the fire station in the Uptown area provides shelter for personnel and equipment in the cold winter months. Certainly, testing itself will continue to occur outdoors, in the former employee parking lot east of the building.

Kenosha Fire Department Emergency Medical Services Chief, Jim Poltrock said the partnership with the Modern Apothecary COVID-19 testing site brings a crucial health service to the city’s Uptown area. Further, it takes advantage of the shelter and storage space that the vacant fire station can provide.

“It increases our efficiency and effectiveness and centralizes our testing operations and with winter upon us, it just makes sense,” Poltrock said. “The Kenosha Fire Department will also be offering testing at the site beginning next week, likely on different days, to provide more opportunities for the public to get tested.”

Moreover, Kenosha County Health Officer, Dr. Jen Freiheit, praised the Kenosha Fire Department and Modern Apothecary for engaging in this partnership to serve the community.

What to do if exposed

Freiheit advises tested individuals to remain quarantined at home until test results are returned. Especially, if they have been in close contact with a COVID – 19 – positive individual.

“Especially as we get into cold and flu season and the holidays, it is important for our residents to have access to testing opportunities if they need it,” Freiheit said. “Of course, it’s also important for all of us to do what we can to minimize the spread of the virus — and that means continuing to wear masks, socially distance, and stay home if you’re feeling sick.”

Meanwhile, other testing opportunities remain available in and around Kenosha County. More information is available about the virus, including local data and links to resources. Together, we can and will slow the spread of the Covid – 19 virus.