RACINE – The City of Racine Department of Public Health has a limited amount of JYNNEOS Monkeypox Vaccine available for eligible city residents.

Monkeypox is a potentially serious disease that is caused by the monkeypox virus, a virus from the same family of viruses as smallpox.

Monkeypox vaccine requirements

To be eligible for the monkeypox vaccine, individuals must meet at least one of the current eligibility criteria:

Known contacts who are identified by public health via case investigation, contact tracing, and risk exposure assessments.

Presumed contacts who may meet these criteria: People who know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox. People who attended an event or venue where there was known monkeypox exposure. Gay men, bisexual men, trans men and women, any men who have sex with men, and gender non-conforming/non-binary individuals, who have had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days.



Residents who are eligible and would like to receive the monkeypox vaccine are asked to call 262-636-9431.

Monkeypox status – nationally and statewide

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been monitoring status of the monkeypox virus in the United States since mid-May. Approximately 17,400 cases have been confirmed nationally as of last week. Illinois had 1,005 confirmed monkeypox cases. Other states with 500+ cases, according to CDC statistics, are California, Florida, Georgia, New York and Texas.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 56 confirmed cases of monkeypox statewide as of last Friday. The first Wisconsin case was confirmed June 30. Kenosha County’s first monkeypox case was confirmed in late July; Racine County’s first case was confirmed in early August.

To learn more about monkeypox, visit The City of Racine news page, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services outbreaks page, or the CDC Monkeypox information page.

