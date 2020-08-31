The federal government announced the 2021 monthly income limits used to determine eligibility for FoodShare and the monthly maximum allotments for FoodShare. These amounts will be updated on October 1, 2020, and are effective through September 30, 2021.

The following is additional information on the changes:

The minimum monthly FoodShare allotment for one or two people stayed at $16.

The maximum allotments increased for all households.

The maximum excess shelter deduction increased to $586.

The homeless shelter deduction increased to $157.

The standard deduction stayed the same for assistance groups with 1-3 people and increased for all other assistance groups.

The heating standard utility allowance increased to $462.

These changes do not affect Medicaid programs. The federal poverty levels used to determine eligibility for BadgerCare Plus and certain categories of Medicaid were updated on February 1, 2020, and are effective through January 31, 2021.