MADISON, Wis. – A voluntary Class II recall for packaged summer sausage has been issued by Gempeler’s Supermarket in Monticello. The recalled product is for:

Original Summer Sausage, lot code 323, packaged November 19, 2021

Evidence that was collected by state inspectors during a routine inspection showed that the product in question had been produced without an inspection by state officials, which is required by law through the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). More information about recall classifications can be found on the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service website.

A Class II recall, as defined by the USDA, is “a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.”

As of yet, there have been no illnesses reported from the consumption of the product. However, anyone showing signs or reporting symptoms of food-borne illness is being advised to follow up with their doctor.

Items included in this recall may be returned to their place of purchase or discarded by the consumer. If anyone has questions regarding this recall, they may contact store owner Ken Gempeler at 608-938-4927.

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.