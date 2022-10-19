RACINE — The 10th annual “Monument Mash” Halloween event will take place on Oct. 22 at Monument Square in Downtown Racine. From 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., families are encouraged to join the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) for a day of free and spooky fun.

The “Monument Mash” will coincide with Downtown Racine Corporation’s Candy Crawl. The Trick-or-Treat event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. throughout Downtown Racine.

Monument Mash festivities

On Monument Square, there will be freaky face painting, ghoulish games, bone-rattling bouncy houses, a daringly devilish DJ who will play haunting hits, prizes, food trucks, and costume contests.

Prizes will be awarded to the top entries in the costume judging contest. Prizes include gift certificates from the Downtown Racine Corporation. These gift certificates are redeemable at various downtown shops and restaurants.

Additional information about this event and other PRCS events may be found on their website.

