RACINE — An early morning hit-and-run car accident involving two vehicles injured three people, including two children.

The hit-and-run happened shortly after midnight on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the intersection of West Street and N. Memorial Drive.

“It looks really bad, but there don’t appear to be any serious injuries,” said Racine Police Sgt. Stevens. “We don’t know if alcohol was a factor. We do not have anyone in custody.”

Driver, others fled scene on foot from hit-and-run

From photos of the scene, two vehicles collided, pushing one against a building. Paramedics from the Racine Fire Department removed one adult from that vehicle.

Chuck Morales, of Racine, pulled a six-year-old child from that same car. An adolescent child Morales estimated as 11 or 12 years old was also in the car. All three were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The occupants of the other car were seen fleeing the scene, a witness at the scene told Racine County Eye.

Racine County Dispatch confirmed the accident occurred but did not have any additional information.

As more details become available, Racine County Eye will update this story.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

