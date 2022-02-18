The Racine Fire Department (RFD) received a call at 10:27 Friday morning for a possible structure fire at 235 Ohio St. Upon arrival firefighters found a “working fire” in the second-story bathroom, according to a press release.

The crew of Engine 2 stretched a hose line to the bathroom and extinguished the fire while other crews checked the exterior of the home as well as the areas adjacent to the bathroom.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of arrival on the scene, with a total of 24 firefighters that responded to the scene. The Racine Police Department was also there assisting with traffic control.

The four occupants of the home were away from the scene at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. There were two cats in the home, and they were safely rescued.

In total, $75,000 in damages were estimated: $50,000 to the structure and $25,000 to the contents of the home.

Racine Fire Department Reminds the Public

It is extremely important that working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are placed on every level of the home. When renting, it is also important to note that renter’s insurance is a cost-effective expense for tenants, should a situation, such as a fire, arise.

The RFD Fire Prevention Bureau has information available to the public on fire safety. The Bureau can be reached at 262-635-7915.

