Whether you are a new homeowner or you’ve been in your forever home for years, home maintenance is something you get into out of necessity more than desire. Homes need very regular maintenance to ensure they are in working condition. However, there are a few tasks you should be doing regularly that many people forget about. Here are the most commonly overlooked home maintenance tasks.

Changing Your HVAC Filters

If you enjoy your heating and air conditioning, you are going to want to make sure you regularly replace the old filters in your HVAC system. This should be done about once every month unless you don’t use your HVAC very often. Even if you haven’t used the system recently, it’s a good idea to check the filters every month.

Cleaning Your Refrigerator Coils

As one of the most used appliances, your refrigerator deserves some regular attention as well. Dust can often accumulate on the bottom or sides of your fridge, insulating the coils and making it harder for your fridge to chill what’s inside it. Turn off your fridge when you notice dust accumulation and go over it with a hose vacuum to ensure it’s working properly.

Inspecting Your Roof

Because you never really see it day to day, your roof can become neglected quite easily. When you clean your gutters, it’s a good idea to check on your roof as well. Look for any missing tiles, cracks in the shingles, or water accumulation. Remember that your roofing material matters—maintenance on an asphalt roof is different than maintenance on a metal roof.

Removing Debris from Your Sump Pump

The last thing you want is a flooded basement when the rain gets really heavy. Once a month or every six weeks, check your sump pump and remove any accumulated debris so the system can do its job properly. You can also test your sump pump by pouring water over it and making sure it drains quickly.

Sealing Doors and Windows

The weather can take a toll on many parts of your home, including the seals around your door and windows. Having gaps in these seals can lead to higher heating and cooling costs and a more uncomfortable living situation all around. Using some sealant or caulk can fix this problem right up, so don’t neglect this task just because it seems small.

These commonly overlooked home maintenance tasks can pose real problems if left unchecked. Get ahead of the game and be proactive with your home maintenance, so nothing takes you by surprise. You’ll save yourself safe a lot of money and headaches.