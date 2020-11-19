While COVID-19 has changed the way we spend time with our loved ones this Thanksgiving, there is a silver lining. Most retail-workers will be able to spend more time with their families this year due to a majority of retailers being closed on Thanksgiving.

Three-quarters (76%) of the more than 1,500 U.S. consumers surveyed said they want retailers to close on Thanksgiving Day, according to a recent survey by Accenture. The pandemic seems to have made this happen. Because COVID-19 has spurred the closing of many retail stores on Thanksgiving by stretching out deals prior to Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

In Racine, many businesses plan special holiday hours during Thanksgiving week. Further, government offices will be closed and the refuse collection schedule will be adjusted. Find out below what’s going to be open and what’s going to be closed for the holiday this year.

Government, services, banks, and schools

Post Office: All U.S. Post Offices are closed on Thanksgiving.

City Hall: City Hall and administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27.

Public Library: The Racine Public Library will be closed from Thursday, November 26 through Saturday, November 28. Regular hours resume the following Monday.

Garbage Collection: Holidays will have an effect on the City of Racine Department of Public Works’ solid waste/recycling collections during the year. Solid waste pick-up does not occur in 2020 on January 1 and 20, April 10, May 25, July 3, September 7, November 26 and 27, December 24, 25 and 31, and January 1 and 18, 2021.

To clarify, if your trash pickup day falls on one of these days there will be no solid waste or recycling pickup on that day. Your garbage and/or recycling pickup will resume the next business day provided that is also not a holiday. Further, your garbage/recycling day will remain on a new day until the next holiday.

Banks: Most major banks are closed on Thanksgiving Day, and most will open on Friday. Call your branch to verify.

Schools: Students are off on Nov. 25-27 in Racine Unified Public Schools for Thanksgiving break.

Most retailers close Thanksgiving in-store shopping

Many national and regional retailers have announced plans to close on Thanksgiving Day. All area malls and the following retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving 2020:

Ace Hardware, Bath & Body Works, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Costco, Crate and Barrel, Dick’s Sporting Goods, DSW, Five Below, Foot Locker, GameStop, Home Depot, IKEA, JCPenny, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Marshalls, Micheals, Nordstrom, Office Depot, Old Navy, Petco, T.J. Maxx, REI, Sam’s Club, Target, Ulta, Under Armour, Victoria’s Secret, and Walmart.

However, stores choosing to stay open on Thanksgiving are Big Lots, CVS, Dollar General, Walgreens, and grocery stores. Certainly, check out the store hours are listed below.

Black Friday shopping center hours

Mayfair Mall, Wauwatosa: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Brookfield Square, Brookfield: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Corners of Brookfield, Brookfield: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bayshore Town Center, Glendale: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. but individual store hours may vary.

Southridge, Greendale: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Regency, Racine: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Prime Outlets, Pleasant Prairie: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving retail store hours

Big Lots will be open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dollar General hours on Thanksgiving are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Friday retail store hours

Ace Hardware: Locations vary.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Open at 6 a.m.

Barnes and Noble: Select stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Best Buy: Stores open at 5 a.m.

Burlington: Stores open at 7 a.m.

Costco: Stores open on Black Friday at 9 a.m.

CVS: Stores will run on normal hours.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Stores will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

DSW: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Five Below: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

GameStop: Customers can begin shopping at 7 a.m.

Gap: Customers can shop as early as 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Hobby Lobby: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Home Depot: Locations will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

HomeGoods: Stores will open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

IKEA: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

JCPenney: Stores will open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

Kohl’s: Stores open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Lowe’s: Doors will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Macy’s: Doors are set to open at 5 a.m.

Marshalls: Open 8 a.m. through 9 p.m.

Michaels: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Nordstrom: Opens at 10 a.m.

Office Depot & Office Max: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Black Friday.

Old Navy: Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Petco: Locations will open at 8 a.m.

REI: Store will be closed on Black Friday to encourage enjoying the outdoors.

Sam’s Club: Stores opening hours vary and close at 8 p.m.

Target: Stores open at 7 a.m.

T.J.Maxx: Stores open at 7 a.m.

Ulta: Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Walgreens: Regular Hours

Walmart: Stores open at 5 a.m.

Downtown Racine hosts Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday, an all-day event set for Nov. 28 encourages people from all over the city and beyond to come downtown and support local small businesses. Many of the businesses will host in-store promotions and specials, exclusive to the event.

“This year, more than ever, it Is crucial we support small businesses. Many now offer curbside pickup, and some even offer delivery. We have such a wonderful mix of retail shops, you are sure to find something for everyone on your list.” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corporation. “This holiday season, please put your money where your heart is. Support your downtown and our local business owners.”

READ MORE: Racine County Eye offers Thanksgiving advertising deal, CDC Recommends Virtual Thanksgiving Gatherings This Year