This Mother’s Day may be a little different than the years prior, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t still have an enjoyable day to honor the one you love the most.

Whether she is your biological mother, your step-mom, a grandma, or even a woman in your life who played the role of a mother, this day is to praise her. Show her how much you love her with a gift.

Looking for that perfect gift? Look right here! This gift guide has all your local favorites and gifts that won’t break your bank, but are sure to put a smile on your momma’s face.

1. Mama Tee

Quotes + Cotton is a local t-shirt company. Two women and friends, Megan and Allie have teamed up to clothe women with inspirational and empowering graphic tees. Located in Burlington, WI the pair bring you the perfect Mother’s day gifts.





Each of their shirts is made with love in Wisconsin. Their brand is fueled by coffee, conversations, and creativity. They say, “comfortable fashion is a top priority as they transition from work life to mom life and everything in between.”

This Mother’s day, give your mama a one of a kind, “Mama Tee.” Visit their website to purchase this soft, heather blue, v-neck. The shirt starts at $26.

Click the link here to purchase.

2. Mosaics Benches To Go

Is your mom crafty or does she love to take care of her yard? You have all the time in the world to feed your creative spirit, so why not do something artsy with your mom? On A Whim Creative Collective has what you need to create something special with your mom for Mother’s day.







Mosaic Benches To Go are available by appointment to pick up at the studio. What does the kit include? You are provided with a 2 foot bench, your choice of glass pieces, and other supplies. The benches will need to be dropped back off at the studio once you create the mosaic so that they can be grouted and sealed.

These benches are perfect for your yard. To purchase a mosaic bench, visit their Facebook page.

3. DoTERRA Essential Oils

The Precious Florals Collection launched just in time for Mother’s Day. This gift is perfect for your Grandma, Aunt, Mom or any lady in your life who is worth celebrating. Ditch the commercial store bought products and switch to a natural perfume by DoTERRA.







The Precious Petal rollers contain essential oils such as Magnolia, Rose, Blue Lotus, Jasmine, and Neroli. In the kit you will receive each one of these scents. Mix and combine these scents to create fresh, spring, and romantic scents.

The price of this kit is $91, but if you are looking to introduce and continue using essential oils in your life, there is another option for you. If this suits you, the price will be reduced for a $35 wholesale fee and you’ll pay only $68 for the rollers.

This is a great way to introduce a new mom to essential oils. This is a great gift, too, for anyone who has loved essential oils for a long time.

Wellness Advocate Betsy Balcom is a resource in our community that you can use to work towards health goals or if you are looking for ways to boost energy and improve your health. If you are interested in this natural perfume kit, contact Betsy at 262.344.3064.

4. Arden Lee Studios





Thyla Arden and Joanna Lee are two artists who currently reside in Racine, Wisconsin. They have joined together to create Arden Lee. Thyla is originally from South Africa and her artwork is inspired by the culture. Joanna, a Wisconsin native, works as a coordinator and creator for the brand, as well. The two women have the goal to open their art to the public and also give the artist an opportunity to be exposed.

This Mother’s Day you can shop their collection online and arrange curbside pick up at The Branch at 1501. There are countless pieces that you can give to a special woman in your life including necklaces, acrylic paintings, and prints.

A community favorite includes the “Imperial Queen” which is a red, white, and blue African queen. This piece is a print and framed. You can view it here and also available for purchase via this link.

Curbside pickup is available at The Branch at 1501 for those who purchase artwork. This Mother’s Day you can buy local art and surprise someone you love with a unique gift.

5. Boardwalk Cookies







Mother’s Day is around the corner and the last thing mom wants is a mess in the kitchen. Dads, you have to remember since school is out, there are no homemade gifts coming home. If you are looking to gift mom a tasty treat then you will want to place an order with Boardwalk Custom Cookies soon. No mess, just a sweet treat!

This small business in Racine knows that the way to mom’s heart is through her sweet tooth! This Mother’s Day there are three different designs of cookies that can be ordered from the collection.

“The MOM mini set” cost $8, “The Best Mother Ever” cost $5 and the Flower Box set cost $9.

Cookies are freshly baked and can last 2-3 weeks when sealed, and even 6 months when frozen. However, we know mom won’t be able to resist this delicious bite. The cookies are not gluten or vegan free.

Boardwalk Custom Cookies are located in Racine. Due to the pandemic, contactless pickup arrangements must be made. To place an order, please visit their Facebook page or via email at boardwalkcustomcookies@gmail.com. Invoices are to be paid within 48 hours to confirm the order. Payment can be made via Cash, Venmo, or Zelle.