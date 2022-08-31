KENOSHA COUNTY – A motorcyclist has died in Kenosha after they struck a vehicle at the intersection of Highways S and H in Somers.

Collision at Highways S and H

According to a press release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, at 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 30, the driver of a Honda Accord was heading east on Highway S and attempted a left turn to go north on Highway H. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving west on Highway S collided with the Accord’s passenger side.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders attempted life-saving measures. Their name is not being released pending notification of their family.

The driver of the Accord suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to the hospital. They are cooperating with the investigation of the accident.

Second motorcyclist injured

Another motorcyclist traveling with the deceased was struck by debris from the accident and also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

